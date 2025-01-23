Man arrested for assaulting schoolgirl, threatening principal in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) A man was arrested for assaulting a 13-year-old government school student and threatening her school principal here, police said on Thursday.

Inspector-in-Charge Arvind Kumar Gupta said the school is located in Birampur under Suriyawan police station limits.

"During lunchtime on Wednesday, a Class 8 student was eating snacks near the school gate when the accused, identified as Raju Saroj (28), approached her and began questioning her. When the girl objected and went to complain to the principal, Saroj followed her, assaulted her, and threatened the principal when she tried to intervene," he said.

He added that Saroj fled after other staff and students gathered. Following a complaint from the principal, Saroj was arrested, and a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS.

The SHO said police managed to defuse tensions between groups supporting both the girl and Saroj.

Further legal proceedings are ongoing. PTI COR KIS NB NB