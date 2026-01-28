Man arrested for assaulting, threatening motorcyclist in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 28 (PTI) Police have arrested a 52-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a motorcyclist and threatening him with a toy gun following a road rage in the Sadar Bazar area here, officials said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on January 26 when the complainant was heading to his office. The side mirror of his motorcycle collided with the side mirror of the accused's car, leading to an altercation.

During the altercation, the driver allegedly pulled what appeared to be a pistol and pointed it at his chest and threatened him, they added.

"When I tried to film the incident, a woman sitting in the car snatched the mobile phone. When I raised an alarm, the woman returned my phone and the accused got into the car and fled away", the victim said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the City police station.

While investigating, the police team arrested Amit Sagar, a resident of Sector 4 here, the police said.

"The accused confessed to the crime. He runs a car parts business. The toy gun used in a crime has been recovered from his possession", they added.