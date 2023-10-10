Man arrested for attacking ex-partner attempts to flee, taken into custody after gunfight

Noida, Oct 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old man arrested for allegedly attacking his former partner was injured in a pre-dawn encounter during a failed attempt to flee police custody, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accused, a car driver, was taken into custody by the police for allegedly attacking his former partner of five years after a dispute on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheria said the woman lodged a complaint against Amar, accusing him of attacking her near the Eldeco Utopia society in the Sector 93 area.

"Amar attacked his former partner multiple times using a blade with an intention to kill her. When alerted, a police team immediately reached the spot and rushed the victim to a hospital for treatment while an FIR was lodged subsequently," Katheria said.

Advertisment

The local police then arrested Amar from his home in Gejha village and he was taken near Eldeco Utopia to recover the weapon used in the crime, he said.

"While returning from the spot after recovering the craft knife (blade), the accused snatched the pistol of a police personnel and made an attempt to escape, prompting the police to open fire in defence," Katheria said.

"A bullet hit the accused in his leg and he was once again taken into custody in an injured condition. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment," the officer said.

Advertisment

Vindhyachal Tiwari, the local Phase 2 police station in-charge, told PTI that the accused was taken for the recovery of the weapon around 2-3 am.

The woman injured in the attack by Amar is out of danger, he added.

Further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police said. PTI KIS SZM