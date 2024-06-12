Man arrested for attacking ex-wife, children in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jun 12 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly attacking his ex-wife and their two children in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was allegedly upset with his wife for divorcing him and had bought a shroud before the attack, they said.

On Monday night, information was received about an attack on a family in Bhimgarh Kheri village here. A police team rushed to the spot and found that the woman and her two children were attacked by her ex-husband Chhatarshal Tomar, a resident of Laxman Vihar Phase-2, police said.

According to a complaint filed by the ex-wife of the accused, Tomar barged into her house around 8:45 pm on Monday and attacked her.

"He started shouting that today he had made all arrangements to kill me and both our children. My son caught Chhatarshal from behind while my daughter held his hand... I immediately called the police who saved us," the complaint stated.

Tomar was arrested and an FIR was registered against him under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act at Sector 5 police station, police said.

A pistol, two magazines, a sharp knife, a plastic bag, a backpack, a screwdriver, a packet of red chilli powder and a shroud were recovered from him, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya said during interrogation, Tomar told police that the victim divorced him in 2019 and had been living separately with their children ever since.

Upset over this, the accused decided to kill his ex-wife. Before the attack, he went to Bihar and brought a pistol from one of his associates, the officer said.

"It was also found that the accused is wanted in a murder case registered at Sadar Siwan police station in Bihar," he said.

The accused was produced before a city court which sent him to three-day police custody, the ACP said.