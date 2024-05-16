Man arrested for attacking female TTE on train in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), May 16 (PTI) A man from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been arrested for allegedly attacking a female Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on the Mangalore-Chennai mail train, railway police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Wednesday in the S4 coach when the train, originating from Mangalore, reached Vadakara.

According to police, Madhusoodanan allegedly attacked the female TTE while in an inebriated state, after she asked him for his ticket.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials aboard the train promptly took the man into custody and handed him over to the railway police in Kozhikode.

His arrest was recorded on Thursday under IPC section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of their duty), the police said. PTI TGB TGB ROH