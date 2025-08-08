Man arrested for attacking govt official in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 8 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a government official on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said.

The incident took place at Kangrail on Wednesday, when a patwari named Susheel Kumar was reportedly assaulted while entering his office after field duty, police said.

In his written complaint, Kumar said Abishek Suryavanshi, a resident of Kangrail, blocked his way, physically assaulted him, and issued threats.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Suryavanshi after registering a case.

Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI AB ARI