Man arrested for attacking schoolgirl in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a minor schoolgirl with a sword in the Modinagar area of the district, police said on Friday.

The girl, a Class 9 student, suffered severe injuries in the attack, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gyan Prakash Rai said, "The minor girl was on her way to tuition on Thursday when she was attacked in Jagatpuri Colony by one Shaukin. She suffered nine cuts in the attack and was admitted to hospital." According to police, Shaukin knew the girl and wanted her to stop going to that particular school.

The attacker was caught by bystanders and handed over to the police.

Shaukin, however, snatched the pistol of a policeman when he was being taken to hospital and and opened fire.

"Shaukin was being taken to hospital for medical examination when he snatched the pistol of a policeman and opened fire. In the retaliatory firing, he suffered a bullet injury on his leg. He was caught again by our team," said the officer.

The accused was sent to jail on Friday. PTI COR CDN CK