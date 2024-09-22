Man arrested for attempt to murder after trying to run over another person amid argument

Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) A man was arrested in Dombivali in Thane district for allegedly assaulting another person during an argument and then trying to mow him down with his car, leaving the latter with severe injuries, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Davai village on Saturday night, leading to the arrest of Milind Natha Thackeray (35), the official said.

"Sanjay Yadav (27) and his friend were talking when Thackeray approached them claiming they were standing on a plot which was privately owned. He went on to assault Yadav, who tried to escape. Thackeray returned in his car some time later, and tried to mow down Yadav," the official said.

CCTV cameras in the area have captured the assault and bid to mow down Yadav, after which Thackeray was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), he said. PTI COR BNM