Man arrested for attempting to commit theft at bank, ATM in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to commit theft at a bank and an ATM here one after the other, police said on Tuesday.

An attempt was made to rob the bank's branch in Sheshadripuram area during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.

Similarly, in the jurisdiction of Halasuru Gate police station, later an attempt was made to break open an ATM and do away with cash, police said.

However, in both these incidents, the alarm system was activated during the attempt, following which the suspect fled the spot before executing the theft.

"To detect these cases, five special teams comprising officers and staff were formed. The police prepared a strategic action plan and carried out a thorough investigation. Within 24 hours of the incidents, one accused was traced, secured, and taken into custody for interrogation. It has been ensured that such incidents do not create fear or insecurity among the public," a police statement said.

A detailed inquiry is being conducted regarding the background of the accused, including whether he has been involved in any previous cases, police said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

In the coming days, appropriate measures will be taken to enhance security by coordinating with bank officials and security personnel, they added.