Man arrested for attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from businessman in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 8 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman here by threatening to kill him, police said on Wednesday. The police identified the accused as Sabir alias Sabirul, a native of north Dinajpur in West Bengal.

According to police, on May 3, the businessman received a text message from an unknown number demanding Rs 50 lakh and threatened to kill him, if he did not pay. Following this, the victim filed a police complaint on Tuesday. An investigation was launched and Sabir was arrested the same night from Gurugram, police said. "During police interrogation, the accused revealed that he is addicted to gambling. He took the mobile number of the businessman and messaged him and demanded extortion of Rs 50 lakh," a police spokesperson said. A case was registered against Sabir under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 384 (extortion). Further investigation is underway, they said.