Man arrested for attempting to kill woman by pouring petrol on her

Kochi, Feb 11 (PTI) Police arrested a 53-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to kill a woman by pouring petrol on her in Aluva.

The accused, identified as Ali from Muppathadam, allegedly followed the woman on his two-wheeler and stopped her near UC College before pouring petrol on her, police said.

Frightened, the woman ran into a nearby house, crying for help, they added.

The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested from Aluva Manappuram, according to the police.

Ali runs the Akshaya Centre in Muppathadam.

Police believe the attack stemmed from personal issues.