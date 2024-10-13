Man arrested for Axis Bank branch loot in UP's Shamli, over 30 lakhs recovered

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly looting an Axis Bank branch in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district and over Rs 30 lakh of the stolen money was recovered from him, police said.

He robbed the bank of Rs 36 lakh at gunpoint on October 1.

The branch manager Naveen Jain told police that a masked man had entered his cabin and held him at gunpoint.

"He asked me to bring cash of Rs 40 lakh. He threatened to kill me if I failed to provide the cash," Jain said. Jain later sent his cashier Rohit to bring the cash and after getting the money, the accused fled on his bike, police said.

According to the bank manager, the man threatened to commit suicide or kill the manager if he failed to bring the cash, police said.

He told the manager that he needed the money to repay a loan, they said.

Police has recovered Rs 30,20,000 and two pistols from the accused, Amarjit, Saharanpur Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajay Kumar Sahni said.

The accused was arrested from his village Lilon in Shamli district and he has confessed to the crime, Sahni said.

A reward of Rs 50,000 cash have been announced for the police team for their quick action on the case, he added.