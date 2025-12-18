Man arrested for 'beating' child in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Dec 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating a boy in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, police said. The police action came after a video, purportedly showing the man beating the child, went viral on social media, they said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Harinagar locality, under the jurisdiction of Barhi police station, when the boy was playing cricket near his house.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

It was not immediately clear as to why the man beat up the boy.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren also took cognisance of the video, and directed the district administration to take immediate action in the case, in a post on X.

A complaint was lodged by the child's mother at Barhi police station following the incident.

Vinod Kumar, officer in-charge of Barhi police station, said, “The accused was arrested from a hotel, and he has been sent to judicial custody.” The accused has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added. PTI RPS RBT