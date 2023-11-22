Man arrested for beating to death rickshaw driver in outer Delhi's Ranhola

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) A 21-year-old e-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly killing another driver in order to steal the batteries from his vehicle in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, police said on Wednesday.

Sujeet Kumar Pal, a native of Jaunpur in UP, was arrested in connection with the death of 35-year-old Bigu Shah, whose bloodied body was found near a cemetery on November 18.

Shah had gone missing on November 17. His vehicle was found in an abandoned state the next morning, police said.

His body, bearing a head wound, was found in an empty plot near the cemetery in outer Delhi's Baprola village. A blood-stained stone and keys of his rickshaw were also found near his body, police said.

During the investigation, police detained Pal for questioning.

Pal, a resident of Baprola village, revealed that he was addicted to alcohol and was in dire need of money, so he killed Shah in order to lay hands on his rickshaw batteries to sell, said a police officer.

He said that on November 18 around 7 pm, he called Shah near Suvidha Enclave from where they went near Shamshaan Ghat and drank.

According to police, an hour later, he killed Shah beating him with a wooden stick and a stone. He took his mobile phone and four rickshaw batteries with him.

Shah's mobile phone, stolen batteries, and weapon of offence have been recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said. PTI NIT NIT VN VN