Man arrested for bomb hoax on two trains

Varanasi (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday arrested a man in connection with a bomb hoax on two trains on June 2, according to police.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Shukla, had falsely claimed over phone that bombs had been planted in Kashi Express and Kamayani Express trains, causing an alarm.

Station House Officer of GRP Rajaul Nagar said that Shukla was arrested on Sunday near an overbridge of platform number 10 in Varanasi.

After receiving Shukla's call, both trains were stopped at Janghai station and intensively searched due to which passengers faced a lot of inconvenience and rail traffic was also affected, he said, adding the GRP had registered a case under the BNS.

The mobile phone used to give the false information has also been recovered from the accused, the GRP said.