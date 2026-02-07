Man arrested for brandishing firearm on social media in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old man in Dwarka for allegedly brandishing a firearm in social media reels to get likes and views, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sunny, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, was arrested following surveillance of social media platforms where he was seen displaying the weapon, he said.

The police laid a trap near the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) area in Chhawla and intercepted the accused. A search led to the recovery of the loaded firearm and one live cartridge, he said.

According to the police, a case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Chhawla police station and further investigation is underway.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he had made the videos to gain popularity and increase likes and views on social media platforms.

He allegedly procured the weapon from an acquaintance at his native place in Bihar earlier this year, officials said. Police said they are also working to trace the source of the firearm and identify others involved in the supply of illegal weapons.