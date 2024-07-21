Man arrested for brandishing sword during Muharram procession in UP

Bahraich (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested a man accused of brandishing a sword during the Muharram procession, an official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha told reporters on Sunday that on July 17, a video of some unknown persons brandishing a sword in the Gajadharpur village under the Fakharpur police station of the district during Muharram procession went viral on social media.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, the police registered a case and arrested Abu Talib on Friday. The second accused Sirtaj, a resident of Gajadharpur who was identified during the investigation, was arrested on Sunday afternoon.

On the day of Muharram, police had registered three separate cases against more than five dozen people in Payagpur, Nanpara and Fakharpur police stations for allegedly creating ruckus during the Tazia procession, spoiling the communal atmosphere and brandishing swords openly.

So far, 16 persons have been arrested in this regard.