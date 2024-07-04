Man arrested for bringing live birds from Indonesia

Mumbai, July 3 (PTI) Mumbai Customs has arrested an Indian national for allegedly bringing seven live birds from Jakarta without necessary permissions, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on specific intelligence, officials of the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, on Tuesday intercepted the man as he landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

A North Island Saddleback, two Magnificent Riflebirds and four Lesser Birds of Paradise were found concealed in his baggage.

After interrogation, the passenger was arrested and sent in judicial custody by a court, the official said. PTI DC KRK