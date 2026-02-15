Man arrested for carrying out attack in east Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) A man wanted for allegedly shooting at a person and attacked him with a knife in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area last month was arrested, police said on Sunday.

Sarfaraz alias Faraz (28), was apprehended with pistol and three live cartridges on Saturday from the Ring Road-Bhairo Marg area following a tip-off, they said.

He had been externed from Delhi for six months in November due to his alleged involvement in multiple criminal cases but he continued to be active in the city.

The case dates back to January 25 when a group allegedly attacked a man with a knife near the Trilokpuri bus stand. He was also found with a gunshot wound.

A case was registered at Mayur Vihar police station under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act.

Acting on surveillance inputs that he would meet associates, police conducted a raid and arrested him. A separate case under the Arms Act has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.