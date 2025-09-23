Man arrested for carrying out wife's murder through contract killers

Khandwa (MP), Sep 23 (PTI) Police in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district have arrested a man for allegedly hiring contract killers to murder his wife, an official said on Tuesday.

The man was held along with two others within 24 hours of the murder while another accused was still at large, he said.

The accused husband was influenced by the television program "Crime Patrol," said Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai.

Mahendra Patel (25), a resident of Digris village under the jurisdiction of Padma Nagar police station, claimed in a police complaint that three men assaulted him and his wife Savita near a culvert on the night of September 21. The couple were going to see a doctor after she experienced severe stomach pain, he claimed.

One of the men stabbed Savita multiple times, killing her on the spot, Patel said in the complaint.

During investigation, police found that Mahendra himself had allegedly hired a man to murder Savita, paying Rs one lakh, the official said.

The money and the knife used in the crime were seized.

"Police have arrested the accused husband and two others, while one person is still absconding and is being sought," said SP Rai.

"Mahendra was influenced by the TV show Crime Patrol. Upset with his wife, he hatched this conspiracy," the official added. PTI COR MAS KRK