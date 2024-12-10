Man arrested for cheating people by promising to send them abroad

Kaushambi (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating people by falsely promising to send them abroad, police said here.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said the accused, Rehan Ullah, a resident of village Aminpur Sabro in the Karari area, was arrested near his home.

A pistol and one cartridge, two mobile phones, 24 passports, Rs 6,800 cash and a car were seized from him, the officer said, adding the vehicle was seized because it had a fake police tag on it. PTI COR ABN ABN NSD NSD