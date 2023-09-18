Man arrested for circulating morphed photo of Olympian woman wrestler on social media

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (PTI) Haryana police on Monday arrested a man from Hisar district for allegedly circulating over social media a video carrying a morphed photo of an Olympian woman wrestler. Police clarified that the 30-second video clip had nothing to do with the woman wrestler whose name the accused had used while circulating it.

The accused, Amit, who belongs to Hisar district, has been arrested in Barwala AFER the wrestler's father lodged a complaint with the Jind police, Jind's Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Khundia said. "In the 30-second video, the accused used the wrestler's morphed photo... The video clip is of another man and a woman. The man who figures in that video, his clarification has come in which he has stated that he was with his woman friend. "The woman in the video circulated on social media is not the wrestler. The man who figures in that video has also negated this and categorically said that he has not even met the wrestler," the DSP said over phone. Asked what was the intent of the accused, the DSP said, "We will seek his remand from a court on Tuesday and question him." He has been booked under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. PTI SUN RT RT