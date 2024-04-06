Man arrested for culpable homicide in Haryana's Nuh

Nuh, Apr 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested here on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rape, police on Saturday said.

The accused identified as Rahuf Khan, who was working as a mechanic in a Gurugram-based company, allegedly promised his co-worker to marry her, they said.

After she got two months pregnant, the accused allegedly forced her to get an abortion done, police said.

He took the woman, who hailed from Jharkhand, to a private hospital in Nuh for abortion on March 28, they said..

The woman's condition, however, deteriorated after the abortion and she died on April 3, police said.

However, the hospital authorities did not inform the police, they said.

A police official said the accused had even tried to dispose of the woman's body.

He took the body to the medical college, Nalhar, on the pretext of treatment. However, doctors found the woman dead and called the police, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused, police said. PTI COR CHS AS AS