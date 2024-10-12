Man arrested for damaging Durga idol in Lucknow temple

Lucknow, Oct 12 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly damaging a Durga idol in a temple here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at the Chhoti Mata temple in Nilmatha under the Cantt police station area on the intervening night of October 9 and 10.

"The accused, Sunil Rajput, was identified after scanning CCTV footage," police said in a statement.

During interrogation, Rajput told police that he was a drug addict and had gone to the temple to steal the offerings made there. He was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident and while stealing the offerings, he ended up damaging the one-ft-tall idol, it said.

The accused has been arrested, they said.

The incident sparked outrage among the local community, which quickly replaced the damaged idol with a new one. PTI CDN DIV DIV