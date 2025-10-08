Man arrested for 'desecrating' Guru Granth Sahib in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Oct 8 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

Manjit Singh alias Billa, a resident of Koulpur village in Ramgarh, reportedly used some inflammable oil to set ablaze the holy text late Tuesday night, sparking widespread protests by the Sikh community, a police officer said.

“Police arrested the accused after registering an FIR under the relevant sections of law. Further investigation is underway," the officer said. PTI TAS ARI