Man arrested for desecrating idol of goddess Kali in UP village

Ballia (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly desecrating an idol of goddess Kali in Rasra here, police said on Friday.

Circle Officer (Rasra) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said the incident took place on March 6 when a statue of goddess Kali was vandalised in a temple located near Chhibbi village in Rasra.

Shatrughan Chauhan, a resident of Chhibbi, filed a complaint against Sohan Yadav, who lives in the same village, for allegedly vandalising the idol.

A case was registered based on the complaint and the accused Yadav was arrested on Thursday, the CO said. PTI COR NAV RPA