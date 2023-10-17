Man arrested for duping 24 people by promising jobs at airport

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly duping 24 people by promising to secure them jobs at the airport while two women accomplices of his are wanted in the case, police said on Tuesday.

Manoj Rajput alias Viraj Singh was arrested on Monday while his two alleged associates, Vidhi and Ankita, were on the run, said an official of D N Nagar police station.

The racket came to light when Deepak Solanki, a driver by profession, lodged a complaint stating that Singh had taken Rs 35,000 from him, promising to get him a job at the airport with a salary of 50,000 per month, but failed to deliver on the promise.

The accused were running a recruitment agency under the name Perfect Connect Solution in Andheri, the official said.

After Solanki's complaint, many others approached police, he said, adding that Singh had allegedly cheated two dozen people of at least Rs 8 lakh by promising them jobs like driver, ground staff, loader, counter staff and housekeeping staff at the airport.

He was arrested under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and further investigation was underway, the police official added. PTI ZA KRK