Man arrested for duping foreign job aspirants

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) The crime branch of Mumbai police has arrested a man here for allegedly cheating several overseas job aspirants, an official said on Saturday.

Krishna Tripathi (52), the accused, ran an agency named E Axis Immigration Services in Andheri, he said.

He was arrested from his office on Friday for alleged cheating and forgery under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Tripathi allegedly used to give fake work permit letters to overseas job aspirants, the official said, adding that 55 SIM cards, eight laptops, a desktop, two mobile phones, Rs 1.22 lakh in cash and other documents were seized from his possession.

Further probe is underway.