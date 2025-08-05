Man arrested for 'duping' realtor of Rs 9 crore in Odisha

Berhampur, Aug 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly duping a realtor of Rs 9 crore through a “fake” investment scheme in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said.

He was arrested based on a complaint lodged at the cyber crime police station here on Saturday.

The accused allegedly duped the 47-year-old contractor of Berhampur town by assuring him high returns through banking channels on his investment, a police officer said.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the realtor had invested in different trading accounts over Rs 9.71 crore through bank transactions.

Further investigation is underway.