Man arrested for duping two persons of Rs 35 lakh on pretext of selling vacant plot in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A man accused of duping two persons of around Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of selling a vacant plot in Delhi has been arrested, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Deepak alias Tooda, from Begumpur Extension, was wanted in connection with the case registered in Vijay Vihar police station in 2025. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in Rohini in January after he stopped appearing in the case proceedings.

"Deepak and his associates allegedly hatched a conspiracy to dupe two persons of approximately Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of selling a vacant plot in Begumpur. The accused allegedly prepared forged documents of the property and falsely presented a man as the owner to the prospective buyers," a senior police officer said.

The transactions were carried out through a property office in Budh Vihar. The complainants later found that the property documents were forged and that they had been cheated.

A case was registered on January 2, 2025, police said.

The accused obtained conditional bail during the investigation, but later absconded and stopped appearing before the court. On January 20, 2026, a court declared him a proclaimed offender.

On February 23, police received a tip-off that Deepak would visit Sector-13, Rohini, to meet someone. Based on the information, a trap was laid near the designated spot, and he was arrested, the officer said.

During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the forgery and cheating case.

Police said he is a high school graduate and was engaged in property dealing and scrap business. Deepak allegedly spent his share of the cheated money on gambling and substance abuse.

Further investigation is underway to trace his associates and examine his possible involvement in other similar cases, police added.