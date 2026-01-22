Man arrested for duping women of their jewellery in Gurugram by promising a job

Gurugram, Jan 22 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping women of their jewellery by promising them a job in a company, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Samyak, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district was arrested from Basai chowk on Wednesday, police said.

According to the complaint, filed by a woman, on December 4 last year she and her friend had gone to the Udyog Vihar Phase 1 area in search of a job, where a man approached them and promised to find them a job.

He took them on his bike to a company in Udyog Vihar Phase 1, where he made the women stand outside the gate and started talking to a security guard there, the complainant said.

Samyak came back and told the women that they had been hired. He then said the women wearing jewellery inside the company is prohibited, she said.

He tricked the women into removing their jewellery and fled with it, she added.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at Udyog Vihar police station and police arrested Samyak from Basai chowk on Wednesday.

"During interrogation, Samyak revealed that earlier he had been working with a company and now he was unemployed," the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

Revealing his modus operandi Samyak said, he would lure women seeking jobs into confidence, promising them job opportunities, and then steal their jewellery and flee, the spokesperson said.

The accused revealed he had committed two more such crimes in Gurugram, he said, adding that interrogation is underway. PTI COR SHS SHS