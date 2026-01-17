Man arrested for e-SIM scam, cheating Delhi resident of over Rs 90,000

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly cheating a complainant of more than Rs 90,000 by fraudulently activating e-SIMs to carry out financial fraud, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Naveen alias Pradeep, a resident of Haryana's Fatehabad, was arrested on January 14, they said.

Naveen allegedly admitted to procuring and selling e-SIMs and SIM cards, which were used to create fictitious accounts for committing cyber fraud, the police said.

He also disclosed that deliveries of fraudulently purchased items were taken at roadside locations with incomplete addresses to evade detection, they said.

"The accused used mobile applications such as MyJio and Airtel Thanks to activate e-SIMs, which were then used to create fake accounts on e-commerce platforms. These accounts were allegedly used to purchase goods using proceeds of cybercrime," Additional Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement.

The case came to light after a complaint was received from a Delhi resident, who reported that cyber criminals had duped him of Rs 93,167. A case was registered on October 28, 2025, and an investigation was launched.

The police said technical surveillance and analysis of digital footprints, including a delivery application account linked to the fraud, helped trace the accused to Tohana. The mobile number used for the fraudulent transactions was found to be registered in the name of the accused.

Two mobile phones used in the commission of the crime were recovered from his possession.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the accused's involvement in other similar cases and to identify his accomplices. PTI SSJ APL APL