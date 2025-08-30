Man arrested for firing at businessman in Punjab's Ferozepur

Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) A man was arrested from Punjab's Ferozepur district on Saturday for allegedly firing at and injuring a businessman in the district, police said.

The accused was identified as Jagroshan Singh, a resident of Naushera Pannua in Tarn Taran district, they said.

Jagroshan allegedly opened fire at a jewellery shop owner in Zira in Ferozepur on the evening of August 14. The victim sustained serious injuries in the attack, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

The accused has no criminal background, according to police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the shooters acted on the directions of foreign-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to unearth the entire network, the DGP said.

Sharing details of the operation, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anti-Gangster Task Force, Promod Ban said acting on reliable inputs, police teams arrested Jagroashan from the Canal Bridge on Jhatra Road in Mansur Dewa village, Zira.

He was the main shooter. He is the third accused to be arrested in this case, the officer said.

Two other accused, Harjeet alias Jeeta and Sanmukh alias Sunny, were earlier arrested in the case by Anti-Gangster Task Force teams, he said. PTI CHS DIV DIV