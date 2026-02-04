Man arrested for firing outside house in west Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly firing three rounds outside a house in west Delhi's Nihal Vihar area early Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident followed a domestic dispute between the accused and his spouse, who had been staying at the residence.

Police received information regarding the firing incident at around 5.30 am. A police team reached the spot and found three empty cartridges. No injuries were reported in the incident, a senior officer said.

The house is owned by a woman and was occupied by eight transgender persons. Among them was the 31-year-old spouse of the accused, who had been living there for the past few days, the officer said.

Preliminary enquiry suggested that a marital dispute had been ongoing between the two.

"Based on technical analysis and local enquiry, the accused was identified as Vaish Karan Chowdhary, a resident of Krishna Nagar. He was found involved in the firing and was arrested within a few hours," the officer said.

The weapon used in the crime has also been recovered, he said, adding that Chowdhary has a previous record involvement in three criminal cases.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI SSJ AKY