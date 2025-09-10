Man arrested for forging Aadhaar cards; defrauding government departments, courts

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 10 (PTI) A 46-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding government departments and courts by forging Aadhaar cards and land-related documents in the recent past, police said.

Police believe the fraud could have affected dozens of cases and government records.

Acting on a tip-off, Urwa police detained Abdul Rehman, a resident of Bappanadu village in Mulki, while he was waiting by the roadside. During interrogation, he reportedly admitted to collaborating with Nishanth, who runs an outlet at Kodialbail, in forging Aadhaar cards, a statement said.

Police said the duo used computer software to alter Aadhaar numbers, names, phone numbers, addresses, and photographs.

The forged cards were then presented as genuine records to various government departments and reportedly used in court proceedings, including securing bail for accused individuals, the statement added.

Police seized two mobile phones from Rehman. Forensic examination revealed multiple fake Aadhaar cards, including one in the name of “Vyasara Achari.” Police added that the racket could involve multiple forged identities circulated over WhatsApp. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify other individuals involved, including Nishanth. PTI COR AMP SSK