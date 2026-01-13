Man arrested for hacking father to death in Jharkhand

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Jan 13 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by his son in Seraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The accused, who was found sitting beside the body of his father, was arrested, and the motive behind the murder is being investigated, he said.

The victim, Prema Nath Das, whose wife died some time back, was living with his 26-year-old son Mansa in the flat given by his employer in Tayo colony in Gamariah police station area.

Mansa was married, but his wife is living separately due to family issues.

On Tuesday evening, Mansa attacked his father with a sharp weapon in the flat, killing him on the spot. After committing the crime, Mansa did not flee but remained beside the body.

On being informed of the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Seraikela) Samir Sawaiyan rushed to the spot with adequate police force and arrested the accused son. PTI BS NN