Man arrested for harassing woman, threatening family in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly sending obscene messages to a 22-year-old woman and threatening her family members here, police said on Friday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Arj said, the woman from Chandpur in her complaint on August 20 stated that the accused, Mujammil, who is her neighbour, was sending her obscene messages.

When the woman's family members objected and raised the issue with Mujammil on August 19, he threatened to attack them with a mob and create a "Bangladesh-like situation", ASP Arj said.

The incident turned into a communal issue when about 20 families in the same neighbourhood protested against the harassment and wrote 'Makaan Bikaau Hai' (house is on sale) on their houses, suggesting they feel compelled to leave the area, the police said.

These families, however, later removed the writings from the walls of their houses after the police intervened in the case, Arj said.

Mujammil was arrested on Thursday night after an FIR was registered into the matter, the ASP said, adding that further investigations are underway.

"Station in-charge Rajesh Bainsala has been removed due to dereliction of duty and heavy police has been deployed in the area," he said.