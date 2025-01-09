Man arrested for hunting nilgai in Jaipur, probe on to arrest accomplices

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly hunting nilgai in the forests near Chomu town in Jaipur, police said on Thursday and added that his accomplices fled from the spot.

Based on a tip-off from villagers, a police team reached the spot on Wednesday night, Kala Dera Station House Officer Kalam Singh said.

He said that the accused, Vikas, was arrested while his accomplices managed to escape with their vehicle and weapons.

During interrogation Vikas revealed that Kishan Bavaria is the leader of their gang and he accepted an offer of hunting five nilgai in the area, the SHO said.

The carcasses of two nilgai were found at the spot and 150 live cartridges were also been seized from the accused, he added.

The officer further said that the gang was hunting the animals in different areas for several days and efforts are underway to identify and nab the other members of the gang.

The Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and the Biodiversity Act of 2004 protect the nilgai, making it illegal to kill them. PTI AG OZ OZ