Man arrested for impersonating government officer

Thane, Aug 27 (PTI) A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Navi Mumbai police for allegedly posing as a senior government officer, and even attending social and public events under the false identity.

Daniel Waghmare, a resident of Airoli, was arrested on Tuesday night after a complaint was filed by a local Shiv Sena functionary.

According to the complaint, Waghmare had been posing as a government officer since August 2023. He possessed two forged identity cards, one identifying him as `class 1 chief executive officer' of the Maharashtra government and the other as an `assistant commissioner' with the Government of India.

"He was using these fake IDs to attend social functions and gain personal benefits," said a senior official of Rabale police station.

A First Information Report was registered against him at Rabale under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections including 318(4) (cheating), 336(2), 336(3) (forgery), 319(2) cheating by personation and 204 (personating a public servant).

"We are probing how he got fake ID cards and if he defrauded any individuals or entities using these identities," the official said.

Waghmare was produced before a magistrate in Thane on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till August 29. PTI COR KRK