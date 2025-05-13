Man arrested for 'inflammatory' post on PM Modi in Karnataka

Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI) A man was arrested for posting an inflammatory message on social media, questioning why Pakistan had not bombed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi, police said.

"Why is Modi’s house not being bombed in the fight between India and Pakistan? It’s Modi who is creating trouble for people who were living happily. First, you bomb Modi’s house," Nawaz had posted on his Instagram page.

The accused was picked up following an uproar over the post, police said.

"A man named Nawaz had posted the message on Instagram. Based on his social media post, we registered a case at the Bandepalya police station. He was arrested yesterday, and we are producing him before a court today," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (East Division) Ramesh Bhanot told reporters.

Police are investigating the motive behind the post.

According to Bhanot, Nawaz hails from Electronic City but is currently residing as a paying guest in Bandepalya and works as a computer mechanic.

"Upon checking his antecedents, we found that he was previously arrested in Tumakuru in connection with an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case. We are investigating further," Bhanot added.

Meanwhile, posters surfaced in Bengaluru, allegedly put up by the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress, with slogans such as: ‘India is missing Indira’, ‘Indira is the real Sindoor of India’, ‘When borders burn, we miss the lady who drew the line’, ‘The children of Mother India remember Durga’, and ‘Indira would’ve ended it before it began’.

The posters were later removed from public spaces. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH