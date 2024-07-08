Man arrested for involvement in stabbing in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly being involved in the stabbing of a man to death in Shahbad Dairy area of the national capital, police said on Monday.

The man was killed on June 30 when he was attacked by a group of men in a fit of rage during an argument over an old dispute, they said.

While police have arrested Deepak, a resident of Shahbad Dairy, the other accused remain at large, they added.

"On June 30, at about 10.15 pm, one Sunny, 28, got admitted by his relatives in BSA Hospital, Rohini and he was declared brought dead by the doctors. The deceased had stab injuries near his private parts and on other parts of the body," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Goel said.

Police further registered an FIR and a team was formed to investigate the matter.

The DCP said police received a tip about Deepak that he will be in the Japanese Park area in Rohini to meet a friend.

"A trap was laid on Sunday and Deepak was nabbed by the team. He disclosed that one of his associates, Ajay, had an old dispute with Sunny," the officer said.

Deepak, Ajay and their associates Guddu, Daddu, Chetan, Prakash, Roshan, Sagra and others met with Sunny when a verbal spat ensued between them, the DCP said.

Deepak and group caught hold of Sunny as Ajay took out a knife and stabbed him multiple times, he said.

"We are searching for the rest of the accused. Further investigation is underway," DCP Goel added.