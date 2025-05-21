Man arrested for keeping illegal firearm

Jamshedpur, May 21 (PTI) Police arrested a 35-year-old man here for keeping an illegal firearm, an officer said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Subhashish said a police team detained a man, a native of Darbhanga district of Bihar, carrying a yellow colour plastic bag.

The police found a silver colour pistol with a magazine and other firearm-repairing and making materials in the bag.

Police arrested Md Khaliq for keeping an illegal firearm, repairing, making and transporting firearms. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act, the SP said. PTI BS RG