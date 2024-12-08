Man arrested for kidnap, rape of minor girl in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl here last month, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said that the incident occurred on November 3, and identified the accused as Hridesh.

He said a case was registered under sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by the minor's father.

The accused has been sent to prison, police said. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT