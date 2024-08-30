Man arrested for kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old boy

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) A man has been arrested from Delhi for the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old boy here, city police said on Thursday.

Bipul Biren Sikari (39) was apprehended earlier this week by a Mumbai police team with the help of Kamla Market police station in the national capital, an official said.

The accused was brought here and remanded in police custody till August 31, he said.

Sikari murdered his wife in West Bengal in 2012 and was convicted in the case, but was released on parole during the COVID-19 pandemic from Bardhaman Central Prison. After that he fled to Mumbai, the official said.

He allegedly kidnapped the boy in Wadala Truck Terminus area, where he was living, on January 28, 2024.

The boy's decomposed body without the head was found at Kharganga, Wadala on March 5. The parents identified it with the help of footwear, and DNA test too supported the identification, the official said.

Police had formed eight teams and launched a manhunt for the accused in nine states including Delhi. Further probe is on. PTI DC KRK