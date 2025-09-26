Man arrested for kidnapping and murder of girl in Satara

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for the alleged kidnapping and murder of an 18-year-girl from Maharashtra's Satara district, police said on Friday.

Dnyaneshwar Tukaram Sutar (37), the accused, was arrested as he stepped out of Thane railway station on Thursday, said senior inspector Bharat Chowdhary.

As per the case registered at Koyna police station in Satara, the girl disappeared from her village Talai Maneri in Patan taluka in August 2024.

Sutar allegedly abducted her, and took her to various locations before allegedly murdering her in January 2025, the official said.

On receiving a tip-off about his movements, a team from Thane Nagar police station, led by sub-inspector Deepak Khadkar, laid a trap and nabbed him.

The motive behind the crime was still not known, officials said, adding that Sutar was handed over to Satara police. PTI COR KRK