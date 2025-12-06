Man arrested for kidnapping child in north Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 36-year-old vagabond for allegedly kidnapping a two-and-a-half-year-old boy in north Delhi to pressure his mother into marrying him, an official said on Saturday.

A PCR call was received on December 2 reporting the kidnapping of the child from the park in Jamuna Bazar, he said.

The boy's mother, who sells eatables near a temple every Tuesday, told the police that the accused named Wasim had been allegedly pressuring her to marry him for nearly a year, a senior police officer said.

Following an argument, Wasim allegedly picked up the child and fled, prompting the registration of a case under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the BNS, he said.

Since Wasim did not use a mobile phone, rendering technical surveillance ineffective, the team relied on human intelligence. It emerged that the accused had a sister in Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) and could have escaped there, as he had no permanent residence in Delhi, police said.

A police team proceeded to Moradabad and raided a house, from where Wasim was apprehended around midnight on December 3. The kidnapped child was found with him and rescued.

During interrogation, Wasim allegedly disclosed that he had been pursuing the woman for marriage for several months, but she repeatedly refused.

After an argument on December 2, he allegedly abducted her son to pressure her into accepting his demand, the police said.

The police said Wasim is unmarried and addicted to smoking and drinking. PTI SSJ MNK MNK