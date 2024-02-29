Man arrested for kidnapping, killing minor in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) A 54-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping and killing an eight-year-old boy in outer Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The boy had been missing from his house since February 26, they said.

During investigations, it was found that one Gayasuddin, who lives in the boy’s neighbourhood, was also not present at his house. He works as an LPG cylinder delivery man in the area, the officials said.

The team was formed to trace Gayasuddin and his location was found somewhere in Punjab's Ludhiana, the official said, adding that he was nabbed on Wednesday.

Advertisment

During interrogations, Gayasuddin revealed that he killed the boy and dumped his body in a forest area of DSIIDC, in Bawana.

The police said that they recovered the dead body from the forest and arrested Gayasuddin.

The accused is being further interrogated to ascertain the exact cause of the killing, another officer said. PTI ALK NB