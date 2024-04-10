Man arrested for kidnapping minor in Delhi's Karawal Nagar

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 20-year-old man, who allegedly kidnapped a minor in Karawal Nagar area of northeast Delhi, officials on Wednesday said.

"A PCR call regarding the kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl was received at 2 am on March 26. A team was formed to investigate the matter," a senior police officer said.

The officer said that the police team got input about the accused, who was staying in a room with the kidnapped girl in Bhagat Vihar area.

"On April 4, the accused who has been identified as Sahil Kashyap was arrested and the kidnapped girl was reunited with her family members," said the officer, adding further investigation is in progress. PTI BM AS AS