Man arrested for kidnapping, sexually abusing 2-year-old neighbour

Thane, Aug 31 (PTI) A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually abusing his 2-year-old neighbour in Kalyan in Thane district, a police official said.

The incident took place on Friday, the Kalyan taluka police station official said.

"He took the child to a desolate place and sexually abused her. He then fled from the scene. The girl, who was in distress, told her parents about what happened. A case has been registered under BNS and POCSO Act provisions against the 35-year-old man. Further probe is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM