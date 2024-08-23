Man arrested for killing 30-year-old live-in partner in UP's Chitrakoot

Banda (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 30-year-old woman, with whom he was in a 'live-in relationship', in Karvi town of neighbouring Chitrakoot district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on late Thursday in Vidyanagar area, when Vijay Raidas in an inebriated state hit Sapna Raikwar on the head with the stick of a shovel, Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh said.

The woman collapsed and died on spot, he said.

According to the police, the victim was going through a legal dispute with her husband and was living with the accused in a rented room for that last one and a half years.

A case has been registered and the body has been sent for post mortem, Singh said.

The accused was arrested this morning and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI CDN CDN OZ OZ